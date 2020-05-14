As of this advisory, there are 4,962 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are six additional deaths; three of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 4-May 11.
Two in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 65 and older age group.
Two in Cleveland County, both males in the 65 and older age group.
One in Comanche County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 284 total deaths in the state.
“Over the past week, OSDH has deployed several systems of support into Texas County and the surrounding areas to address a heightened presence of COVID-19. The largest employer in the county, Seaboard Foods, has been a good partner with state agencies by allowing OSDH to test all processing plant employees," said Health Commissioner Gary Cox. "We are also partnering on guidance and solutions to ensure the company continues doing everything possible to protect its workers. Over the next few days, we expect spikes in our reporting of positive cases due to the significant number of tests processed for Texas County, which is reflective of our increased testing efforts.”
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 4,962
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 106,943
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 112,647
**Currently Hospitalized 217
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 858
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 3
Total Cumulative Deaths 284
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 14.
