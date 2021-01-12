As of this advisory, there are 337,457 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
4,170 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 29 additional deaths identified to report.
In Muskogee County, there have been 7,475 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 3,981 of those occurring in the city of Muskogee. There have been 56 deaths in the county, with 45 of those occurring in the city of Muskogee.
One in Beckham County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Cherokee County, two males in the 36-49 age group.
Four in Cleveland County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cotton County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Garfield County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Garvin County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Hughes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Lincoln County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, four males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Seminole County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washita County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,804 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 337,457
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,526,623
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,856,548
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,734
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 168
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 18,952
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,804
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Jan. 12.
