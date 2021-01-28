As of this advisory, there are 381,430 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,626 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Muskogee County has reported 8,328 confirmed cases, with 4,577 of those reported in the city of Muskogee. There have been 73 deaths in the county with 54 of those occurring in the city of Muskogee.
There are 35 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Bryan County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Caddo County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Carter County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Johnston County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Three in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Nowata County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Rogers County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
Seven in Tulsa County, four females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,423 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 381,430
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,750,480
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,114,290
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,250
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 125
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 21,478
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,423
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Jan. 28.
