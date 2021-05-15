37th annual Exchange Club Cook-Off to be held at Hatbox Field

The 37th annual Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili & BBQ Cook-Off will take place June 11-12, at the historic Hatbox Field. The change in venue and different date comes after a year of planning during COVID-19 to find a place and time that would be best for everyone to safely come and enjoy good eats, live music and family fun. This will allow many positive changes such as a bigger more open layout, adequate parking, larger cook team spaces with improved utility services, a huge kids’ zone with a youth grilling competition added and for the first time, vendors selling merchandise.
Robert Smith, event chairman for the cook-off, said the changes were decided by the club before last year’s forced cancelation from the pandemic and felt was the best solution at the time for when the public was ready to safely return to some normalcy.
“For many years we have been in discussions about what is the next step for the cook-off and how we attract more teams and patrons to the cook-off to further our overall mission of raising funds for local children’s charities," Smith said. "This year, we had to think of a way to bring our event back while allowing people to feel safe when they attend. We decided that this venue change and later date was our best plan at the time. It will also give us an unlimited number of cook-team spaces and plenty of free parking for the public but also a time during the year that would allow the public to feel better about gathering outside amongst family and friends again.”
Along with the events on Saturday, a free admission concert will be held Friday night within our beer garden on the main stage.
“Last year’s cancelation was so hard on everyone that we wanted to throw it back to the old Cook’s Party days of inviting everyone to come hang out and listen to some good music and spending time with one another enjoying life and raising money for our local children’s charities," Smith said. "So, we decided to bring in Bo Phillips Band to create a musical atmosphere that our community has been longing for. There will be empty seating available because the crowd will be up dancing and singing to his eclectic variety of music all night long.”
Cindy Kennedy, Exchange Club president, said the cook-off is an important event for not just the children’s charities who are direct recipients of the net proceeds, but a major economic impact throughout the city of Muskogee as well.
“The Exchange Club of Muskogee Chili & BBQ Cook-Off is our annual event, that not only brings people in the community together, but gives family and friends the opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime, while also allowing them to give back to those in the community who are in need," Kennedy said. "It’s been a part of the fabric of our city for over 37 years and we are so excited to be doing what we love once again. It is always amazing to see people from all over the United States come to compete or attend the event and stay in hotels, purchase their supply needs at our grocery stores, eat at local restaurants and fill up with gas before they head back home. It’s a much-needed boost to our city’s economy right now.”
Another change in 2021 will be a new admission structure. Attendees will pay $10 per person to enter, children from 4 to 12 are $5, and free for 3 and younger, unlike previous years where patrons of any age purchased taster kits for $10 each.
“Changing the method of admission will help us continue to raise more money for our local children’s charities," Smith said. "Over the years we have given away over one million dollars to kids charities right here in Muskogee County, and we want to see that number continue to increase every year. With that said, we needed to give families with young kids a chance to spend less when attending and still be able to raise money for our children’s charities. It really is a win-win for everyone.”
For information, including registration information for this year’s Youth Cook-off, go to www.MuskogeeCookOff.com or follow the event on Facebook.
