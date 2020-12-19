A 37-year tradition of Christmas music continues online Monday when Muskogee's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints presents its Christmas Extravaganza, A Night of Christmas Music.
The concert can be seen 7 p.m. Monday on YouTube.
"That has been such a tradition for decades," said Rick Ewing, part of a bagpipe, drum and brass group that performs the finale each year. "You can't let a tradition that's run that long die."
The tradition has drawn hundreds of music lovers to the church each year, said Eddie Yadon, who puts the program together. COVID-19 prompted changes this year.
"There's no way to social distance while jamming 300 into that chapel like we had the last few years," Yadon said. "Somebody came up with the idea of 'why don't you do something online like everybody else does.''
Yadon said a man in McAlester is assembling live videos, videos of past performances and videos of performances in other locations for the broadcast.
Some acts, including the Latter-day Saints bishop's opening remarks and the opening and closing hymns and prayers, were recorded at the church, Yadon said.
The program will feature such familiar highlights as Leigh Ann Matthews singing "Mary, Did You Know," and the a cappella group Okiepella performing some songs.
Other numbers are from previous years. Those include the pipes, drums and brass finale of "Highland Cathedral," he said, adding that several of the bagpipers live in Tulsa.
"We are going to use that act from 2017," Yadon said. "The person who is putting this together will have it at the bottom of the screen, 'pre-recorded from whenever,' so people won't think this is a live thing, with people all crammed in."
Four numbers will come from this year's Muskogee High School choral program, including the Advanced Chorale, a men's choir and the Bel Canto women's treble choir. The concert also will feature the choir's viral Facebook video, "Carol of the Cats," from several years ago.
The virtual concert also will feature the MHS Jazz Band, a community flute choir and the Presbyterian Church of Muskogee handbell choir, Yadon said.
Gage Clark, a recent MHS graduate, will sing "O Holy Night."
Ewing will perform "O Holy Night" on a penny whistle.
"The tin whistle or penny whistle, you find in some form all over the British Isles, but it really came into its own in Ireland," Ewing said. "The story goes that they hammered a penny into a sheet of copper or tin and rolled it, put the holes in it and created these whistles from rolled pennies. They've gotten much more refined over the years."
If you listen
WHAT: Christmas Extravaganza, 37th annual Night of Christmas Music.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.