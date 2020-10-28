3Q tonnage sinks at Port of Muskogee

Third-quarter tallies for commodities shipped by barge to and from the Port of Muskogee fell to the lowest level recorded for any three-month period since navigation was shut down four months in 2019 due to flooding and infrastructure damage.
Third-quarter data released Tuesday show 81,841 tons of commodities were shipped by barge during the third quarter — that’s the lowest three-month tally since the third quarter of 2019, when barge shipments totaled 4,468 tons. Third-quarter barge tonnage was down 49.78% from the 162,956 tons recorded during the second quarter.
Data show barge tonnage for the first nine months of the year totaled 340,481 tons. That exceeds the year-to-date total of 209,756 tons recorded during the first three quarters of 2019 by 38.39%, or 130,725 tons.
The Muskogee City-County Port Authority reports show rail shipments fared even worse for the three-month period than barge tonnage. Third-quarter rail tonnage fell to levels that have not been seen for more than at least eight years.
Port Director Scott Robinson attributed the decline in rail tonnage to Vallourec’s absence in Muskogee. The company, which produces seamless steel pipe for the oil and gas industry, announced earlier this year it would layoff about a third of its North American workforce due financial pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and declining crude oil prices.
“Vallourec is the biggest rail user, and the income we have received from them over the years has been significant,” Robinson said, noting the company has not moved a rail car at the Port of Muskogee since May. “We will continue to struggle with rail tonnage for the foreseeable future.”
Robinson said while barge tonnage is up compared with totals recorded a year ago, that is true only because near historic flooding shut down navigation during the latter part of May and early June 2019. Damage to Webbers Falls Dam prompted the U.S. Corps of Engineers to drain the pool upstream from Lock & Dam 16, and navigation did not resume until the final days of September 2019.
Imported and exported goods shipped by barge in September totaled 29,132 tons, which represents an 84.66% increase of 24,664 tons from the 4,468 tons shipped during the same month in 2019. September cargo consisted of imported commodities that included clay, steel coils, fertilizer, cane molasses and nepheline syenite, which arrived on 17 barges, and exports barite and scrap steel, which left the port on two barges.
September rail tonnage totaled 8,519 tons, a 125.29% — or 10,674-ton — decrease from the 19,193 tons shipped during the same period a year ago. Year-to-date rail shipments totaled 149,838 tons, down 30.64% from the 195,746 tons reported during the first nine months of 2019.
Imported commodities arriving in September by rail consisted primarily of asphalt, steel, rebar, steel coils and steeps, which arrived along with 10 other commodities on 74 cars. Rail exports, which left the port on 19 cars, consisted entirely of pipe.
September truck cargo tracked at the Port of Muskogee totaled 64,414 tons, bringing the year-to-date total to 591,032 tons. Imported commodities that arrived by truck consisted primarily of asphalt, steel and pipe, which arrived along with 10 other commodities on trailers pulled by 345 trucks.
Commodities exported by truck in September consisted primarily of steel coils, clay, nepheline syenite, asphalt and steel. Those goods, along with 13 other commodities, left the Port of Muskogee on trailers pulled by 2,881 trucks.
<\div class=’tableauPlaceholder’ id=’viz1603832660309’ style=’position: relative’><\noscript><\a href=’http://www.muskogeephoenix.com’><\img alt=’ ‘ src=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/Po/PortofMuskogeeTonnageSeptember2020/Dashboard1/1_rss.png’ style=’border: none’ /><\/a><\/noscript><\object class=’tableauViz’ style=’display:none;’><\param name=’host_url’ value=’https%3A%2F%2Fpublic.tableau.com%2F’ /> <\param name=’embed_code_version’ value=’3’ /> <\param name=’site_root’ value=’’ /><\param name=’name’ value=’PortofMuskogeeTonnageSeptember2020/Dashboard1’ /><\param name=’tabs’ value=’no’ /><\param name=’toolbar’ value=’yes’ /><\param name=’static_image’ value=’https://public.tableau.com/static/images/Po/PortofMuskogeeTonnageSeptember2020/Dashboard1/1.png’ /> <\param name=’animate_transition’ value=’yes’ /><\param name=’display_static_image’ value=’yes’ /><\param name=’display_spinner’ value=’yes’ /><\param name=’display_overlay’ value=’yes’ /><\param name=’display_count’ value=’yes’ /><\param name=’language’ value=’en’ /><\param name=’filter’ value=’publish=yes’ /><\/object><\/div> <\script type=’text/javascript’> var divElement = document.getElementById(’viz1603832660309’); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName(’object’)[0]; vizElement.style.width=’100%’;vizElement.style.height=(divElement.offsetWidth*0.75)+’px’; var scriptElement = document.createElement(’script’); scriptElement.src = ‘https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js’; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement); <\/script>
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.