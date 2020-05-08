COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 4,424 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are six additional deaths; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 2-May 6.

One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Caddo County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

One in Cotton County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Le Flore County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Rogers County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

One in Washington County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 266 total deaths in the state.

The OSDH has updated the COVID-19 Mobility Dashboard. 

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 4,424

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 84,869

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 89,857

**Currently Hospitalized 228

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 815

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2

Total Cumulative Deaths 266

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. May 8.

