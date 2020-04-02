A 4-year-old girl who was injured in a collision Sunday in McIntosh County has died, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The child, whose name was not released, was a passenger in a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Courtney Stanton, 28, of Morris, the report states.
According to the OHP report, Erwin Christensen, 62, and Janet Christensen, 62, of Bristow were killed when Stanton drove over the center line at approximately 3:35 p.m. Sunday approximately 2 miles east of Hitchita in McIntosh County. She crashed the Equinox she was driving head-on into the 2006 Volkswagen Jetta that Erwin Christensen was driving. Stanton was hospitalized in critical condition at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. A 3-year-old girl also was a passenger in Stanton's vehicle and was listed in critical condition at Saint Francis. According to the report, Stanton swerved into the left lane of U.S. 266 while advancing on a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gary Goree, 34, of Okmulgee. Goree was not injured. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, except Stanton, the report states.
