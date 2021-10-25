A 4-year-old Texas girl died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash on the Indian Nation Turnpike, approximately 15 miles north of Hanna in McIntosh County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The name of the Winter Springs, Texas, child, was not released. The driver of the vehicle, Hailey Grant, 23, of Winter Springs, Texas was taken to Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta where she was treated and released, the trooper states in the report.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 1:40 p.m. at mile marker 99. Grant was driving a 2017 Dodge Charger, but the details of the collision are being investigated.
