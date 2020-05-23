As of this advisory, there are 5,960 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are four additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 13-May 21.
One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 and older age group, one female in the 65 and older age group and one male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 311 total deaths in the state.
This week's Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report is now available.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
Iinformation: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
In recognition of Memorial Day, all OSDH offices and county health departments will be closed and a media advisory will not be released on Monday.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 5,960
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 153,804
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 160,903
**Currently Hospitalized 174
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 932
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 311
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 23.
