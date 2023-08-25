City of Muskogee will be holding a community picnic Sept. 9 at two different locations. Tera Shows, City of Muskogee Communications Manager, gives a brief background of the picnic.
1 Where will the picnic be held?
“The first one will be at the Civic Center parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second will take place at Depot Green from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.”
2 What does it cost?
“The event is entirely free to attend and is open to all city residents. Whether you are a family with young children, a teenager looking for a good time, or a senior citizen seeking an enjoyable afternoon, the Free Community Picnic promises something for everyone.”
3 What will be on hand for the picnic?
“There will be a wide variety of offerings, including delicious free food, thrilling inflatables, vibrant face painting, entertaining live music, and a petting zoo that will surely bring endless smiles to children’s faces.”
4 What is the difference between the two picnics?
“The second location will offer an incredible DJ dance party where attendees can let loose and groove to their favorite tunes. With more free food, amazing entertainment, and a multitude of activities, the Depot Green promises to provide a memorable experience for the whole family.”
5 Why is the city sponsoring the picnic?
“The City of Muskogee is committed to providing its residents with opportunities to participate in family-friendly events that enrich their lives and create lasting memories.”
— Ronn Rowland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.