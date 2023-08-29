The 33rd annual Rentiesville Dusk-til-Dawn Blues Festival, is set to kick off Friday.
1 How many bands will be there this year?
“Normally we have 30-35 bands. This year’s festival will feature 50 acts on three stages over three days.”
2 Where do the musicians hail from?
“The festival showcases Oklahoma and regional roots blues... the scene as it stands today. All these musicians are our friends, and have helped us out...playing in the jam sessions and at events, They really do want to be on the festival, and so we are bringing them all in! They will bring the party!”
3 What will be on hand for patrons?
“There will food vendors, a kid’s village, a harmonica workshop, and much more.”
4 How can I help out?
“If you help out for three hours (before, during or after the event) you get your $18 admission fee back and a half-price discount on a t-shirt.”
5 What can I bring?
“You can bring chairs or blankets unless you come early. No coolers, pets, arms or carry-in drinks or food will be allowed.”
— Ronn Rowland
