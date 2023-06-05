Today is the 79th anniversary of the Allied Forces landing in Operation Overlord, otherwise known as D-Day. The Department of Veteran Affairs offers these five interesting facts about the invasion.
1 A forecast that may have won the war.
"D-Day was originally scheduled for June 5, 1944 but poor weather predictions influenced General Dwight D. Eisenhower to delay the invasion. Eisenhower’s chief meteorologist, British Capt. James Stagg stood alone in his assessment of impending rough seas and high winds for the English Channel against the predictions of his colleagues. The improved weather on June 6, while not ideal, is often cited in the overall success of Operation Overlord."
2 The landing craft boats were originally designed for use in Louisiana swamps.
"Lumber businessman and former Nebraska National Guard Infantry Officer Andrew Higgins had a hard time extracting hardwood trees from the back swamps of Louisiana. His early 1900s era boats kept running aground in the shallow waters. To remedy this, he designed a shallow draft boat and continued to improve the design over the next few decades. After several unsuccessful years of trying to sell his boats, he finally landed a contract with the U.S. Government which purchased more than 20,000 of the Land Craft Vehicle Personnel ships. His boats served in North Africa, Italy, Normandy and the islands of the Pacific."
3 The son of a U.S. President stormed the beaches of Normandy.
"Theodore Roosevelt Jr., son of U.S. President and Spanish-American War Rough Rider Teddy Roosevelt, was no stranger to combat. He had been gassed and wounded in the battle of Soissons during World War I and was quick to volunteer for WWII. Brigadier General Roosevelt had already led troops in Northern Africa and Sicily when he was reassigned to England to assist in the Normandy Invasion. Roosevelt’s several requests to land with the first wave of the invasion were denied, but his final petition was accepted."
4 Eisenhower feared defeat.
"General Eisenhower prepared a letter that was to be opened in the event of the invasion’s defeat. It reads 'Our landings in the Cherbourg-Havre area have failed to gain a satisfactory foothold and I have withdrawn the troops. My decision to attack at this time and place was based upon the best information available. The troops, the air and the Navy did all that bravery and devotion to duty could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone.' He dated the letter July 5 instead of June 5, a simple error from a man under extreme pressure. The contingency letter was labeled 'In case the Nazis won.'”
5 At Omaha Beach, 9,387 Americans are buried.
"Thousands of Americans died during the invasion on D-Day and following operations. On D+2 (June 8) the U.S. Army created the American St. Laurent Cemetery adjacent to Omaha Beach to begin the burials of those who died in the past 36 hours. After the war, the cemetery was moved closer to the beach and rededicated as the Normandy American Cemetery. The next of kin of all the deceased were given the option to repatriate their loved ones to the United States or have them be buried at an American cemetery overseas."
— Ronn Rowland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.