Wednesday is Flag Day. Here are five facts from the United Service Organization (USO) about the United States flag.
1 “Old Glory” is one of the most famous nicknames for the U.S. flag.
"The first U.S. flag to be called “Old Glory” was flown by an American sea captain in the 1820s and in the U.S. Civil War, the flag was hidden in a quilt to save it from being seized by Confederate forces. Today, the original “Old Glory” is part of the collection at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C."
2 During the Civil War, the United States flew four different versions of the national flag.
"This included the 33-star version that flew over Fort Sumter, South Carolina, in 1861, at the beginning of the war, as well as the 36-star version that was used at end of the war, after Nevada joined the Union in October 1864."
3 Most people are familiar with the first American flag that was planted on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission by Neil Armstrong in July 1969.
"However, there are five other American flags on the Moon left by later Apollo missions. Scientists aren’t sure what condition they are in, but there is some evidence that at least one is still standing. Unfortunately, the Apollo 11 flag is probably not one of them."
4 The American flag and the U.S. Army share the same birthday.
"However, the official flag of the U.S. Army wasn’t authorized until an executive order by President Eisenhower in 1956."
5 The flag that inspired Francis Scott Key’s “Star-Spangled Banner” is known as the Great Garrison Flag.
"It was made by a Baltimore flag maker named Mary Pickersgill and five other women. In 1814, there were 15 states in the Union, so the flag Scott Key saw that morning featured 15 stars and stripes; at that time, a new star and a new stripe were added to the flag to represent new states joining the Union as the U.S. grew. The Congressional Act of 1818 formally established adding a new star to represent new states and set the number of stripes back to the original 13."
— Ronn Rowland
