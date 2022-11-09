5 Things: Five things you might not know about Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, here are five facts from Concordia University, Texas, you might not know about Veterans Day.
1 It wasn’t always called Veterans Day.
"At the end of World War I, the Armistice, or agreement to stop the fighting, of Nov. 11, 1918, was signed in France, ending the fighting between the Allies — which included the U.S. — and Germany. It came into force at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month. U.S. President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11, 1919, to be the first commemoration of Armistice Day. In 1938, the U.S. Congress passed legislation to recognize Nov. 11 as Armistice Day in honor of World War I veterans."
2 It was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.
"After two more wars (World War II and the Korean War), veterans service organizations persuaded the 83rd U.S. Congress to amend the 1938 act commemorating Armistice Day and to change it to Veterans Day, honoring all American veterans of all wars. Fittingly, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower — a five-star general in the U.S. Army — issued the first Veterans Day Proclamation."
3 The holiday hasn't always been celebrated on Nov. 11.
"Initially established on Nov. 11 to align with Armistice Day, the U.S. Congress, through the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, moved Veterans Day to the fourth Monday of October in an effort to increase the number of three-day weekends for federal employees and therefore encourage travel. After confusion and some states refusing to observe a different day, Veterans Day was moved back to Nov. 11 in 1978."
4 Veterans Day honors all branches of the military.
"Veterans Day honors all men and women who have fought for the United States of America. The U.S. Armed Forces consist of six branches: U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Space Force. The U.S. Space Force is the newest addition to the U.S. Armed Forces. At the direction of President Donald Trump, the Pentagon developed the U.S. Space Force, which was signed into law on Dec. 20, 2019."
5 What war had the most U.S. participants?
"The largest number of U.S. soldiers to fight in a war was during America's participation in World War II (1941-1945). More than 16 million U.S. service members fought around the world. Because the Global War on Terror is an ongoing conflict, estimates for these service members are not included."
