June is National Great Outdoors Month. Patrick Fitzgerald of the National Wildlife Federation offers these five ways to celebrate the month.
1 Take a hike!
"Saturday is National Trails Day and there are thousands of events happening all over the country."
2 Get outdoors.
"June 10 is National Get Outdoors Day with family-friendly events planned all across the country and supported by the U.S. Forest Service, the American Recreation Coalition and other partners."
3 Find nature close to home.
"Use the NWF Nature Find tool. Just enter your zip code and find green spaces close to home and activities for the whole family. Or use the NWF Activity Finder to get ideas for outdoor fun in your own backyard."
4 The Great American Backyard Campout is June 24.
"Join a community event or create your own and be sure to register your event online!"
5 Talk to your representatives.
"Talk to them about the importance of outdoor play and education for our children’s health and wellbeing. Email your Members of Congress and ask them to support the Healthy Kids Outdoors Act and the No Child Left Inside Act."
— Ronn Rowland
