Gospel Rescue Mission (GRM) is ready for its 11th annual Hometown Hope Run, Glow Run. Rich Schaus, GRM Executive Director, answers five questions about the festivities.
1 What is the purpose of the Hometown Hope Run?
“The purpose of GRM is to help individuals and our community to flourish with God leading the way. The Hometown Hope run is designed to help individuals to flourish as they walk or run 1 mile or 3.1 miles. It helps our community to flourish as the money goes to guarantee opportunity for anyone that is tired of living in homelessness to have a fresh start on their lives.”
2 What will the routes be?
“This year’s run will be turning the clock back. We will start at the old mission on South Second and and Elgin. The route will cross Elgin and join the Centennial trail passing the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. This is an out and back run.”
3 What safety measures will be in place since the event starts at dusk?
“We have volunteers along the route. Most of the run is on the trail.”
4 What other events will take place on Saturday?
“Localmotion is going on all day and we encourage our community to come together for all of those events. The run will include a live band and a car show.”
5 What if a person doesn’t want to run but wants to participate?
“Come to the car show, cheer on runners and invest in helping to change lives.”
— Ronn Rowland
