5 Things: How to keep your car running in deep freeze

AAA of Oklahoma offers these tips to keep your car running during the very cold weather.
1 Allow extra time to make sure your vehicle starts.
"Look for deflated tires — especially if you haven’t driven in a while. And keep your gas tank full."
2 If your car is a 2007 or newer model, you DO NOT need to warm it up before driving.
"It takes only about 30 seconds for everything to turn and for the engine to be lubricated properly. In fact, actually driving your car is the best thing to do. Just take enough time to be sure your windshield is clear and buckle your seat belt. Also, cars warm up faster when driving them than when stopped."
3 Never leave a vehicle running in a closed garage without adequate ventilation.
"Also, don’t leave it running with keys or a key fob inside to avoid opportunistic thefts."
4 Make sure your battery is not too old.
"Most car batteries last three to five years, so if your battery is more than three years old, get it checked. They fail without warning and are 35% weaker even at 32 degrees. At zero degrees, a car’s battery loses 60% of its strength, yet the engine needs about twice as much power to start."
5 Check your tire pressure.
"Tires need more air when it is cold. Proper cold weather tire pressure can be found in the vehicle manual or on a sticker inside the driver’s door, not on the tire itself."
— Ronn Rowland
