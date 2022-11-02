5 Things: Officials with Cedars-Sinai answers questions about RSV virus

Cedars-Sinai, a nonprofit medical facility in California, answers five frequent questions about Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children.
1 What causes RSV in a child?
"RSV is spread when a child comes into contact with fluid from an infected person’s nose or mouth. This can happen if a child touches a contaminated surface and touches his or her eyes, mouth, or nose. It may also happen when inhaling droplets from an infected person’s sneeze or cough."
2 What are the symptoms of RSV?
"The most common symptoms of RSV include runny nose, fever, cough, short periods without breathing (apnea), trouble eating, drinking, or swallowing, wheezing, flaring of the nostrils or straining of the chest or stomach while breathing, breathing faster than usual, or trouble breathing or turning blue around the lips and fingertips. The symptoms of RSV can seem like other health conditions. Make sure your child sees his or her health care provider for a diagnosis."
3 How can I help prevent RSV in my child?
"The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that babies at high risk for RSV get a medicine called palivizumab. Ask your child's health care provider if your child is at high risk for RSV. If so, ask about monthly injections during RSV season to help prevent infection. To reduce the risk for RSV, the AAP recommends all babies, especially preterm infants, be breastfed, be protected from contact with smoke, not go to child care with lots of children during their first winter season and not have contact with sick people. Also make sure that household members wash their hands or use an alcohol-based hand cleaner before and after touching a baby with RSV."
4 When should I call my child's health care provider?
"Call the health care provider if your child has symptoms that don't get better, or get worse, or new symptoms."
5 What are possible complications of RSV in a child?
"In high-risk babies, RSV can lead to severe breathing illness and pneumonia. This may become life-threatening. RSV as a baby may be linked to asthma later in childhood."
— Ronn Rowland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.