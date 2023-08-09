We will soon be entering election season. The Oklahoma State Election Board offers these tips on voter registration.
1 Who can pre-register?
“Persons who are at least 17-1/2-years-old may pre-register to vote in Oklahoma if they meet all eligibility requirements. Applicants who pre-register cannot vote until they turn 18 years old and the application has been approved by the applicant’s County Election Board Secretary. Applicants will be mailed a Voter ID card upon approval of their registration.”
2 How do I register to vote?
“You can register online using the OK Voter Portal’s Online Voter Registration System, by mail filling out a Voter Registration Application using the OK Voter Portal ‘wizard,’ at the Muskogee County Election Board office or at your local tag agency when you apply for, update, or renew your driver’s license or State ID.”
3 When can I register to vote?
“You may submit your voter registration application at any time. However, the voter registration deadline is 25 days prior to the date of an election. Voter registration deadlines are available on the State Election Board website.”
4 When do I become a registered voter?
“You do not become a registered voter until the County Election Board Secretary in the county where you reside has approved your application. Once your application has been approved, you will be mailed a Voter Identification Card to confirm your registration. Your Voter Identification Card can be used as ‘proof of identity’ at the polls on Election Day and during ‘early voting.’”
5 What if I’ve been convicted of a felony?
“A person convicted of a felony may register to vote when he or she has fully served his or her sentence of court-mandated calendar days, including any term of incarceration, parole or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court. A convicted felon who has been pardoned may register.”
— Ronn Rowland
