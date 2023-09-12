Leukemia is cancer of the blood or bone marrow. The Moffit Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, answers five questions about the disease.
1 What are signs of leukemia?
“One of the first signs of leukemia is often a low white blood cell count, a low red blood cell count or a low platelet count, which would show up in the results of a routine blood test. Other possible signs of leukemia include unintended weight loss, fever, liver or spleen enlargement, stomach pain, lymph node swelling, tiny red skin spots (petechiae), excessive sweating and night sweats and bone pain or tenderness.”
2 Who is most at risk to developing leukemia?
“There is no sure-fire way to predict who will or will not be affected by leukemia. However, researchers have identified certain factors that are believed to increase an individual’s likelihood of developing this condition. Even so, it’s important to keep in mind that most people who have one or more risk factors do not develop blood cancer. Furthermore, some people who are diagnosed with leukemia have no known risk factors.”
3 Are there environmental risk factors for leukemia?
“The scientific community is still studying exactly what causes leukemia, as well as what may increase the likelihood of developing this type of cancer. With that said, exposure to high levels of ionizing radiation appears to elevate the risk of developing certain types of leukemia in both adults and children. Stronger than non-ionizing radiation, ionizing radiation is capable of removing an electron from the nucleus of an atom. Researchers believe that ionizing radiation — which is present in ultraviolet (UV) rays, X-rays, nuclear power and radon — can damage cell DNA and lead to cancer growth.”
4 What’s the difference between acute and chronic leukemia?
“Acute leukemia prevents blood stem cells from maturing. The condition progresses very rapidly, creating a large number of abnormal white blood cells that do not function properly. Chronic leukemia inhibits the development of blood stem cells, ultimately causing them to function less effectively than healthy mature blood cells. As compared to acute leukemia, chronic leukemia tends to be less severe and progresses more slowly.”
5 What do leukemia spots look like?
“Petechiae, or what many people know as ‘leukemia spots,’ are reddish, pinpoint-sized dots that can develop underneath the skin of someone who has leukemia—a cancer that occurs in blood-forming structures such as the bone marrow and lymphatic system. Petechiae tend to be red and quite noticeable in people with lighter skin tones. In people with darker skin, they can look brown and be less apparent. Petechiae most often occur on the arms, hands, legs and feet where blood typically collects, but can also appear on the eyelids, inside the mouth and in other unexpected areas.”
— Ronn Rowland
