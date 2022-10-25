5 THINGS TO KNOW: How to update SoonerCare information to not be at risk of losing benefits

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority gives information on why it is important for people receiving SoonerCare to update their information before the current Public Health Emergency expires.
1 What is the Public Health Emergency (PHE) and what does it mean for SoonerCare?
"At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government declared a public health emergency. During the PHE, Medicaid agencies are required to continue health care coverage for members, even if their eligibility changes."
During the PHE, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) will not end SoonerCare coverage for members who fail to update their account information or do not submit required paperwork. This means members can continue being covered by SoonerCare during the PHE, even if they no longer qualify."
2 When does the Public Health Emergency (PHE) end?
"Federal Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra announced July 15 the Public Health Emergency’s continuous coverage created in 2020 for certain Medicaid members is once again extended. The extension allows certain Oklahomans on Medicaid, who have become ineligible to maintain their health coverage over the next 90 days."
3 What happens when the Public Health Emergency (PHE) ends?
"OHCA will alert affected members once Secretary Becerra announces the end of the PHE. Those members determined to be eligible will continue to receive SoonerCare benefits. Those members determined to be ineligible for benefits will be removed from SoonerCare in phases throughout the year using a compassionate risk-based approach, focusing on member utilization and critical health issues. If your account information is not current, your SoonerCare coverage may end when the PHE ends."
4 What can I do to keep my SoonerCare benefits?
"Taking the steps below now may help you keep your SoonerCare coverage when the PHE ends:
• Update your contact information including your address, phone number and email at MySoonerCare.org.
• Answer all requests for information if you get a letter from SoonerCare or OHCA.
• Click here to see the types of documents you can when we request them. (Spanish)
• Report changes in your household to SoonerCare. This includes if someone becomes pregnant, someone moves in or out of your home, your income changes, or anything else that may affect your SoonerCare.
You can report changes by:
• Logging into MySoonerCare.org.
• To update your log in & password/PIN call the SoonerCare helpline at (800) 987-7767 and select: 1 for English or 2 for Spanish; 1 for current member; 3 for PIN reset."
5 What can I do to prepare for the end of the Public Health Emergency (PHE)?
"Members should take time to think about their health care needs and plan in case their SoonerCare coverage ends. Losing coverage is a Qualifying Life Event (QLE), which allows an individual to enroll in a Federal Health Insurance Marketplace plan outside of the Open Enrollment Period. Members are encouraged to visit HealthCare.gov or call the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace Call Center at (800) 318-2596 (TTY: (855) 889-4325)."
