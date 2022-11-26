5 Things: Tuesday is GivingTuesday

Tuesday is #GivingTuesday in the United States. GivingTuesday.org answers five questions about the international day.
1 What is #GivingTuesday?
"GivingTuesday in the United States is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It is touted as a 'global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.'"
2 When did it begin?
"GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity."
3 How is it related to GivingTuesdaySpark?
"Led by a squad of young do-gooders aged 6-21 from all over the world, GivingTuesdaySpark is all about encouraging young people to take action around the causes they care about most on GivingTuesday and every day."
4 How can I participate?
"Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor out, or showing up for an issue or people we care about, we each have something to contribute. Identify your gifts, pick a cause that gets you fired up, and give back. Each seemingly small act turns a ripple into a wave of good, transforming society and building the world we all want to live in."
5 Who organizes #GivingTuesday?
"GivingTuesday is an independent nonprofit organization that is dedicated to unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. The movement is organized in partnership with GivingTuesday’s global network of leaders, partners, communities and generous individuals."
— Ronn Rowland
