Nerdwallet offers these five ways to protect yourself against identity theft.
1 Freeze your credit.
“Freezing your credit with all three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — restricts access to your records so new credit files cannot be opened. It’s free to freeze your credit and unfreeze when you want to open an account, and it provides the best protection against an identity thief using your data to open a new account.”
2 Use strong passwords and add an authentication step.
“Use a password manager to create and store complex, unique passwords for your accounts. Don’t reuse passwords. Adding an authenticator app can reduce your risk. Don’t rely on security questions to keep your accounts safe; your mother’s maiden name and your pet’s name aren’t hard to find. Think carefully about what you post on social media so you don’t give away key data or clues about how you answer security questions.”
3 Safeguard your Social Security number.
“Your Social Security number is the master key to your personal data. Guard it as best you can. When you are asked for your number, ask why it is needed and how it will be protected. Don’t carry your card with you. Securely store or shred paperwork containing your Social Security number.”
4 Check your credit reports regularly.
“The three major credit reporting bureaus are giving consumers access to free credit reports weekly through the end of 2023, accessible by using AnnualCreditReport.com. Check to be sure that accounts are being reported properly and watch for signs of fraud, like accounts you don’t recognize. You can also sign up for a free credit report and score from NerdWallet to receive alerts when there are changes.”
5 Protect your mobile devices.
“Mobile devices can be a real risk. According to Javelin’s report, only 48% of us routinely lock our mobile devices. Use passwords on your electronic devices. Use a banking app rather than a mobile browser for banking.”
