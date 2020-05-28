COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 6,270 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are four additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 22-May 26.

One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Choctaw County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Jackson County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in McClain County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 326 total deaths in the state.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.

Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 6,270

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 176,136

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 183,632

**Currently Hospitalized 181

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 975

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1

Total Cumulative Deaths 326

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. May 28.

