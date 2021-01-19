As of this advisory, there are 358,374 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,988 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There have been 7,888 cases reported in Muskogee County, with 60 deaths. In the city of Muskogee, 4,276 cases have been reported with 47 deaths.
There are 43 additional deaths identified to report.
Two in Muskogee County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Blaine County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Comanche County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Craig County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Four in Delaware County, four females in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Garfield County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Jackson County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Marshall County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Murray County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Noble County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Oklahoma County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pittsburg County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Woodward County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,037 total deaths in the state.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 358,374
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (as of 01/15/21) 2,601,000
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (as of 01/15/21) 2,943,409
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (as of 01/15/21) 1,684
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (as of 01/15/21) 182
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 20,095
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,037
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Jan. 19.
