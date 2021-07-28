Muskogee County has 9,875 cases of COVID-19 with 179 deaths. In the city of Muskogee, there have been 5,592 cases with 134 deaths.
COVID-19 Cases 477,052
New Cases 1,474
New Cases 7 day Average 1,236
Active Cases 9,762
CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,713
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facilities/Location**
Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations
Cases (ICU)
Region 4 (EC) 37 (15)
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Wednesday.
This week, 63 Oklahoma counties, including Muskogee County, are in the “orange" risk level, 12 are in the "yellow" risk level, and two are in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
