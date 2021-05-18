Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.