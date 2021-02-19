This week, 62 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 14 are in the "yellow" risk level, and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 417,345 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
932 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 20 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Carter County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Delaware County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Harmon County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Seminole County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Texas County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Wagoner County, one male in the 50-65 age group.
One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 4,132 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 417,345
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,992,254
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,383,210
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 663
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 65
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 23,537
Total Cumulative Deaths 4,132
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Feb. 19.
