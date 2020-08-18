7-year-old saves drowning brother

Skiatook second-grader Kaylee Castleberry thought fast and acted fast when she saw her toddler brother floating in a Muskogee backyard swimming pool.
"I already know what to do when my brother's in trouble," Kaylee said. "I just learned by myself that moment."
The 7-year-old jumped in the water and held her brother's face out of the water while calling for help.
Kaylee's father, Shane Castleberry, said the family was visiting his sister-in-law, Annette Williams of Muskogee, and were relaxing around her swimming pool on Saturday. He said he was watching his 18-month-old son, Landon.
"He's a daredevil. He gets around really well," Castleberry said. "I guess I was just distracted for a second, long enough for him to make a mad dash to the pool."
He said nobody saw Landon get in the water.
Kaylee said she was getting ready to jump off the diving board when she saw her brother.
"His face was turning blue and his eyes were turning white," Kaylee said. "He was in the water not breathing. He was floating in the water, not falling."
She said Landon was "twirling in circles."
"It freaked me out to get in the water with him," she said. "I quickly grabbed him."
Kaylee said she felt brave and scared at the same time.
Castleberry said Kaylee was swimming in the deep end, holding her brother above water and screaming "Bubba's in the water."
He said he ran and snatched the unconscious boy out of his daughter's arms.
An adult friend helped get Landon breathing.
"All they did was sweep his (Landon's) mouth and it caused him to throw up. He coughed up a bunch of water and started crying," Castleberry said. "God had everybody in place to save his life. But, without her, nobody would have known for a couple of minutes."
Another adult called 9-1-1, he said.
Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service spokeswoman Trish German said the boy was conscious, but not alert when emergency personnel arrived.
Landon now is a "happy, healthy boy," Castleberry said.
He said he is looking into cardiopulmonary resuscitation classes for his family, including Kaylee.
He said he also learned how quickly a drowning could occur.
"It could happen to anybody in two seconds," he said.
German said Kaylee responded just in time.
She said toddlers around a year and a half in age can "get away really fast."
"It just takes seconds of taking your eyes off of a child, especially around a pool, and them going into the water," German said. "You can turn around one minute and the next minute they're gone."
She said five minutes without oxygen could cause brain damage.
"Luckily Miss Kaylee, the little girl, realized 'there's an emergency, it's my little brother, I need to get in I need to get him held up out of the water so he could breathe,' and she yelled for help," German said. "She did a brave thing."
Tips for toddlers around the water
On its Healthy Children.org website, the American Academy of Pediatrics offers the following tips for keeping toddlers safe around the water:
• Use touch supervision in or near the water: The AAP recommends staying within arm's length, providing constant "touch supervision," whether it's bath time or swim time. Most child drownings inside the home occur in bathtubs, usually during a lapse in adult supervision. During swim time, get in the water with your toddler. If you need to get out, take your child with you, even if lifeguards are present.
• Assign a "water watcher:" Especially during parties or picnics at the pool or lake, when it's easy to get distracted, assign a "water watcher" to constantly keep eyes on the child. Take turns, passing along a water watcher card to the next responsible adult after a set time (such as 15 minutes).
• Use life jackets near lakes and rivers: Children should always wear life jackets when in, on, or near natural bodies of water, such as lakes or rivers. Make sure they fit properly and are approved by the US Coast Guard. Children and others who lack strong swim skills should also wear life jackets when at a pool or water park.
