The number of Muskogee County COVID-19 cases stand at 8,707, with 4,816 of those cases occurring in the city of Muskogee. There have been 84 deaths in the county, with 65 of those in the city of Muskogee.
This week, 76 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level and one is in the "yellow" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 399,727 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,216 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 29 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Canadian County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Lincoln County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Oklahoma County, four females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Ottawa County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Rogers County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,710 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 399,727
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,866,417
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,243,791
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 951
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 100
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 22,453
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,710
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Feb. 5.
