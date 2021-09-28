Exterior entrances to the 8th and 9th Grade Academy were locked after campus police received a tip about a potential firearm on school grounds Tuesday morning.
Muskogee Public Schools campus police along with school administration immediately began and continue to investigate the situation. During this investigation, three students have been identified as being involved and have been removed from campus. Until the conclusion of the investigation, these students will not be permitted on any MPS property, and appropriate discipline will be administered in addition to charges being filed.
The site was immediately put into a a safety-in-place that would lock the exterior of the building down with teaching continuing as normal and a controlled lunch with minimal movement during the lunch period.
“The safety and well-being of all students and staff at Muskogee Public Schools is one of our highest priorities. I am extremely disappointed in the behaviors of these students and will do everything within my authority to ensure the safety of everyone on campus. We continue to provide student supports including counseling, life coaches, and campus security to create a culture by which students can thrive and access supports to address their needs,” said Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall. “We continue to be committed to making Muskogee Public Schools a district of choice for all students and families.”
"We thank our students who reported concerns regarding this incident and we ask our students to report anything suspicious to school administrators."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.