988 Mental Health hotline focus of virtual town hall

A virtual town hall to discuss the upcoming launch of the 988 Mental Health Lifeline will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, on YouTube Livestream.
Led by Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges, the forum will allow the public to ask questions directly about the statewide mental health lifeline. The service is set to begin operating in mid-July.
988 is the number approved by the Federal Communications Commission to replace the 11-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number. The 988 Mental Health Lifeline will operate 24/7 and offer services for mental health crisis calls. Operators are licensed and certified health crisis specialists who answer calls, connect to and dispatch local services and mobile crisis teams.
For more information about 988, go to https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/988/faqs. Or, for more information about ODMHSAS services, go to https://oklahoma.gov/odmhsas.html.
To participate in the virtual town hall, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lFqJuHZvDQ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.