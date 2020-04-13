SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 2,069 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are three additional deaths:
Two in Canadian County, a male and female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Kay County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 99 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is ramping up efforts to work with long term care facilities through onsite consultation, assessment and training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities.
OSDH continues to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks.
The number of total cumulative negative specimens and the total cumulative number of specimens to date reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the Governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated Tuesday. All other numbers listed in this report are current.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 2,069
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens (As of April 10) 20,790
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of April 10) 22,511
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 457
Deaths 99
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 329
State Public Health Laboratory 252
Other 1,483
Total 2,064
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 20 0
05-17 32 0
18-35 371 2
36-49 423 3
50-64 527 14
65+ 696 80
Total 2,069 99
Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 1,140 45
Male 929 54
Total 2,069 99
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 27 2
Alfalfa 1 0
Atoka 1 0
Beaver 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 4 0
Caddo 9 0
Canadian 57 3
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 20 1
Choctaw 2 0
Cleveland 267 17
Comanche 51 0
Cotton 5 0
Craig 7 0
Creek 56 3
Custer 6 0
Delaware 63 0
Dewey 1 0
Garfield 7 1
Garvin 11 0
Grady 11 0
Grant 2 0
Greer 50 4
Jackson 7 0
Jefferson 1 0
Kay 45 4
Kingfisher 6 0
Kiowa 2 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 3 0
Lincoln 10 0
Logan 7 0
Love 2 0
Major 1 0
Marshall 1 0
Mayes 15 2
McClain 19 0
McCurtain 6 0
Murray 1 0
Muskogee 22 2
Noble 6 0
Nowata 10 0
Okfuskee 1 0
Oklahoma 455 19
Okmulgee 14 0
Osage 56 7
Ottawa 23 0
Pawnee 27 2
Payne 29 0
Pittsburg 10 0
Pontotoc 10 0
Pottawatomie 26 3
Rogers 25 0
Seminole 7 1
Sequoyah 11 2
Stephens 15 1
Texas 5 0
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 337 18
Wagoner 73 4
Washington 114 2
Woodward 1 0
Total 2,069 99
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health
*As of 7 a.m. April 13.
