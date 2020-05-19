Workers spent Thursday afternoon working on the massive tree.
A little spring cleaning
Kathy Lynn Mosteller was born April 28, 1953, in Muskogee, OK to Vondale and Onetta Hardin. She grew up and graduated high school in Fort Gibson, OK. She was united in marriage to James Mosteller on May 24, 1973, a marriage that lasted 46 years. Unto this union, three wonderful children were…
Earnest L. Edwards, Sr., 81, Barber, Edwards Barber Shop left Saturday. Visitation Thursday, 1 PM until 6 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors Inc. Funeral Friday, the People's Chapel, Burial, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. biglowfunerals.com
Leon Gilyard, 77, resident of Checotah, left Saturday. Visitation, Thursday, 1 PM until 6 PM at the funeral home. Prayer and Christian Commital, Friday, 9 AM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors. Burial, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. biglowfunerals.com
