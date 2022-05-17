AAA Muskogee hosts one-stop passport fair

Planning travel outside of the country in the next year? AAA Muskogee is making it easy for those needing new passports or renewal of expired ones. A limited number of appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for processing and photos – all in one spot at 1021 W. Okmulgee Ave.
Appointments are required and can be made online or by calling (918) 683-0341. Questions specifically about passports can be directed to the U.S. Postal Service at (405) 844-0583 in advance with information also available at travel.state.gov.
Those who aren’t AAA members are welcome and will pay just $9 for their passport photos; AAA members will receive discounted or free passport photos.
Staff from the U.S. Postal Service will be onsite with necessary forms and will submit completed documents for processing. AAA associates will take the required photos, a service regularly offered at AAA locations.
“Check your passport expiration date now — whether you have a trip planned or are just dreaming of one,” said Stacey Keaton, AAA Muskogee manager. “Recently, processing has been taking eight to 11 weeks – down from 18 weeks last July – but pent-up travel demand through 2022 could again extend turnaround times.”
Europe is a bucket list destination for many Oklahomans, and many are eager to make those travel dreams come true after shutdowns, Keaton said.
“London is always popular. Rome, Dublin and Paris continue to be top travel destinations," Keaton said. "Mexico and Canada are also popular destinations requiring a passport.”
AAA Travel Advisors will be available at the One-Stop Passport Fair to consult with those dreaming of international travel. They offer assistance to simplify the process that can sometimes become overwhelming and risky, absent knowledgeable help.
“Planning ahead and booking early with the expertise of a knowledgeable travel agent allows travelers to maximize their vacation experience, saving time and money and focusing on making vacation memories,” Keaton said.
AAA travel advisors will alert those attending to specially negotiated discounts with travel providers and advise them on other savings or benefits, such as upgrades and shipboard credits. AAA members can make their vacation dollars go further with exclusive travel-related discounts on lodging, car rentals, entertainment venues and travel necessities.
