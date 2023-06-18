Severe weather events, including a tornado, strong winds and severe hail, caused significant damage across the Sooner State. With hailstones reaching golf ball size in diameter, vehicles in affected areas undoubtedly faced damage. AAA Oklahoma, a leading provider of insurance and automotive services, is here to address the common question on many vehicle owner’s minds: Does car insurance cover hail damage?
Hail is a solid precipitation consisting of balls or irregular lumps of ice. Formed during storms with strong updrafts, hailstones can range in size from a half-inch to four inches in diameter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported over 4,000 major hailstorms in the United States in 2022, causing more than $1 billion in property damage.
Hail damage coverage depends on your car insurance policy. Comprehensive coverage protects your vehicle in various circumstances, including hail and storm damage, vandalism and theft. Comprehensive coverage typically carries a deductible, and policyholders are responsible for that portion of the claim. On the other hand, basic liability or collision coverage does not protect your vehicle from hail damage.
