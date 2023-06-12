• Share the road. A motorcycle has the same privileges as any other vehicle on the road. Be courteous and give the motorcyclist a full lane of travel.
• Look out for motorcyclists on the highway, especially at intersections when a cyclist may be making a turn or changing lanes. Clearly signal intentions.
• Anticipate a motorcyclist’s maneuvers. Obstructions that a driver may ignore or not notice can be deadly for a motorcyclist. Anticipate their possible evasive actions.
• Allow plenty of space. Do not follow a motorcycle too closely. Allow enough room for the motorcyclist to take evasive actions.
Safety tips for motorcyclists
• Make yourself visible. Choose protective gear that provides visibility and protection. This includes wearing bright colors.
• Allow space. Position your bike in the lane so that you can be seen. Allow additional space for emergency braking and room to maneuver. Avoid riding in a motorist’s blind spot. Make lane changes gradually and use appropriate signaling.
• Never share a lane beside a car. A driver may be unaware of your presence. Most drivers are looking for larger vehicles, not motorcycles.
• Clearly signal your intentions. Use turn signals before changing lanes and never weave between lanes.
• Wear protective gear such as a helmet, eye protection, body protection, gloves, and footwear.
• Complete a motorcycle rider education and training course. The overwhelming majority of motorcyclists have had no formal training. Get professional training on how to be a defensive driving motorcyclist.
