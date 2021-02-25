AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax Preparation for Oklahoma residents

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing free tax assistance and preparation, including new low-contact and virtual services. New this year, appointments are required for all services. Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program that has helped over 68 million taxpayers since 1968. It is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required.
“We’re pleased to offer new services this year to help people avoid missing tax credits and deductions they've earned,” said Johanna Graham, AARP Tax-Aide state coordinator. “This year, tax assistance is available by appointment only to help protect Tax-Aide clients and volunteers.”
Tax-Aide is offering several options this year. Access to services depends on volunteer availability and COVID-19 restrictions in each locality.
Self-preparation: Tax-Aide provides consumers with access to software to prepare their taxes. If needed, a Tax-Aide IRS-certified counselor can coach them through the process by phone or through computer screen-sharing. This service is free for qualifying clients with an Adjusted Gross Income of less than $72,000 a year. For additional qualification details, visit: taxaide.aarpfoundation.org/online-self-filing-software or click here to contact a Tax-Aide volunteer to discuss your situation and see what services are available to you.
In-Person: In Tax-Aide’s traditional in-person service, taxes are prepared and filed by IRS-certified tax counselors — with strict physical distancing measures in place. The number of locations is limited this season, and public health precautions may delay openings or limit the number of appointments available.
Low-Contact: Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers in one or two short, in-person meetings to exchange documents.
Contact-Free: Taxpayers interact with Tax-Aide’s IRS-certified tax counselors online or by phone and exchange documents electronically and securely.
Tax-Aide volunteers provide taxpayers in communities nationwide with free tax preparation and filing services. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the U.S. Tax Code's latest changes.
For the latest, updated information on Tax-Aide sites and services, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide. Additional information on filing your taxes this year is available at aarp.org/taxes.
