AARP hosts town hall to provide coronavirus info

AARP will be holding a coronavirus information telephone town hall at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
This free event is open to the public, and it is easy to participate. Sign up at https://vekeo.com/event/aarpoklahoma-64108/ . Join online and ask questions through comments on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook.com page.
AARP Oklahoma state director Sean Voskuhl and special guests, Dr. Stephen Prescott from the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation and Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed will answer your questions during the interactive discussion and share the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout. Reed oversees the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
