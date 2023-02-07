AARP Oklahoma Facebook to host virtual conversation

AARP Oklahoma is hosting a virtual conversation on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook page at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss AARP Oklahoma’s statewide advocacy work. AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl will outline advocacy efforts at the Capitol and take questions.
AARP Oklahoma’s 2023 advocacy priorities are improving older Oklahomans’ health, wellness and financial security. Voskuhl will talk about the Caring for Caregivers Act which helps Oklahoma’s unpaid family caregivers earn a tax credit. He will also address the Oklahoma Prosperity Act, which would provide all Oklahomans with an easy-to-access and portable retirement saving program and also share how AARP Oklahoma is fighting for additional protections for vulnerable adults with the Oklahoma Elder Exploitation and Abuse Act.
This Facebook Live event is free and open to the public, and questions are encouraged.
Join the conversation at Facebook.com/AARPOK, and when participants visit this link and indicate “interested” or “going,” they will receive an event reminder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.