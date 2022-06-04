AARP Oklahoma hosts virtual telephone town hall about OGE’s $164M proposed rate hike

AARP Oklahoma is hosting an interactive telephone town hall at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The topic is OG&E’s proposed $164 million utility rate hike and how customers can make their voices heard at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
AARP Oklahoma opposes the proposed $164 million utility rate hike, which will cost residents $10 a month, and calls it unreasonable and unfair. AARP Oklahoma wants the commissioners to reject the rate hike and give consumers an $18 million rate decrease.
Residents throughout the state watch every penny they spend because of soaring inflation and skyrocketing prices. This proposed rate hike has resonated with OG&E customers who have said, enough is enough. They are pleading with Corporation Commissioners Dana Murphy, Todd Hiett and Bob Anthony to reject the proposed rate increase.
The panel includes AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl and AARP Oklahoma utility attorney Deborah Thompson. Panelists will field questions from telephone town participants and respond to Facebook comments.
How to participate
• Register for the telephone town hall at https://vekeo.com/event/aarpoklahoma-76111/ , and you will be called when the telephone town hall starts.
• Join the virtual conversation on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook page.
