AARP Oklahoma seeks 2021 Andrus Award for Community Service nominees

AARP is accepting nominations for its 2021 Oklahoma Andrus Award for Community Service. This award is AARP's most prestigious statewide volunteer award and honors Oklahomans age 50+ who share their experience, talent and skills to enrich their communities.
The Andrus Award honoree will be selected this fall and AARP Oklahoma will present a $3,000 contribution to the winner's nonprofit organization of choice. Additionally, two honorees of distinction will be recognized and each will direct a $1,000 donation from AARP Oklahoma to an eligible nonprofit.
The nomination deadline is Aug. 2. Nominations can be made online at aarp.org/AndrusAward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.