AARP Oklahoma to host interactive telephone town hall about Social Security

AARP Oklahoma is hosting an interactive telephone town hall focused on Social Security at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Social Security Administration Public Affairs Specialist Sheryl Schroeder and AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl will answer questions and discuss the latest Social Security benefits, what the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) means to your pocketbook and how to spot Social Security scams.
The panelists will field questions from telephone town participants and respond to Facebook comments.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE
• Register for the telephone town hall at https://vekeo.com/event/aarpoklahoma-77622/, and AARP will call you when the telephone town hall starts.
• Join the virtual conversation on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook page.
