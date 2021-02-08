AARP Oklahoma to host telephone town hall Wednesday

AARP Oklahoma is hosting a Coronavirus Information Telephone Town Hall event at 9 a.m. Wednesday. This free event is open to the public, and it is easy to participate. Questions will be answered during the interactive discussion and they will discuss the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout.
Panelists include AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl, Dr. Ron Shaw from the Association of American Indian Physicians, and Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed.
The public can register at https://vekeo.com/event/aarpoklahoma-64825/ and you will be called when the telephone town hall begins. They also are live-streaming the event on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook.com page. Questions may be asked through comments.
