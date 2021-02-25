AARP Oklahoma and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide are hosting a virtual conversation on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook page at 10 a.m. Friday. This Facebook Live event is free, open to the public and questions are encouraged.
“AARP Tax-Aide Q&A Facebook Live” features AARP Oklahoma state director Sean Voskuhl and AARP Tax-Aide state coordinator Johanna Graham. They will answer the top 10 Tax-Aide questions like, “How do I make an appointment?”; “Do I have to be an AARP member?”; “Is there a virtual option for my appointment?”; “Where can I find a Tax-Aide location near me?” and take questions from Facebook.
Join the conversation at Facebook.com/AARPOK
