AARP to host virtual conversation

AARP Oklahoma is hosting a virtual conversation on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook page at 2 p.m. Wednesday, to discuss AARP Oklahoma’s advocacy work. AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl and AARP Oklahoma Associate State Director of Advocacy Chad Mullen will discuss AARP OK’s advocacy priorities including supporting a family caregivers tax credit, legislation to reduce fraudulent robocalls and scam texts and continued work to reform long-term care.
Participants can ask questions during this interactive Q&A and find out how to make their voices heard at the state Capitol.
This Facebook Live event is free, open to the public and questions are encouraged.
Join the conversation at Facebook.com/AARPOK
