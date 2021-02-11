A tip led Warner police to a house Thursday where they found several adult dogs and puppies abandoned in the house.
Officer Adam Satterfield said the occupants of the house on First Avenue near 11th Street appeared to have been gone approximately a week.
"We received a phone call from a concerned citizen about several dogs that had been abandoned at a residence," he said. "We went over and were able to observe several dogs in the house."
While it is an ongoing investigation, Satterfield did say that the dogs were taken to be looked after until the investigation is concluded.
"I believe there were four adult dogs and 10 one-week-old pups inside the home," he said. "All the adult dogs were taken by animal control and are going to be housed indoors. The mother dog and the pups were taken to the vet, and they're being housed there for treatment."
Satterfield said this type of call is rare for Warner.
"This type of thing doesn't happen very often," he said. "As far as I know, we haven't had a call like this in quite a while."
While there was a cat running around the property, Satterfield said he know if it was "part of the animals of the house itself."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.