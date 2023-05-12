When Muskogee Police Lt. C.B. Abel officially retires from the department this week, his family legacy in law enforcement will continue.
Abel, who served nearly 22 years with MPD, is the third generation to serve with the department. His son, officer Austin Abel, is the fourth generation.
Family members and police colleagues gathered for C.B. Abel's retirement reception Thursday afternoon in the department's training room.
"I made a lot of friends here, a lot of friends in the community," Abel said. "I love my job, I love the community, I love meeting people in the community."
Abel said Muskogee has changed during his years with MPD.
"It's a lot better now than what it was," he said. "It's cleaned up a lot. A lot of people have done a lot of good things for Muskogee, and the properties look nice."
Police Chief Johnny Teehee said Abel's retirement is bittersweet.
"On one side, you hate losing a senior member of the department," the chief said. "But at the same time, you're glad they have the opportunity to do that, because they have the opportunity to enjoy their retirement. That's the biggest thing in the law enforcement field. We don't get enough of that. I've seen so many people over the past years, who have retired, then end up losing their life after five or 10 years."
Abel spent most of his time on patrol, Teehee said.
"He was as connected to the community as anybody is," Teehee said. "Any time you had something going on in the community, C.B. was the one who had contacts throughout the community in all different ways. The biggest thing is that he was part of this community and will continue to be."
Teehee said he expects Abel to do well.
"One is that he has so many irons in the fire," the chief said. "And at the same time he has the opportunity to enjoy that new house on the river."
Abel said he operates a pest control business and an excavation business.
Austin Abel, who joined MPD two years ago, continues the legacy. He said his father was a good role model.
"He always went to events, he was always there to talk to people, like a normal person," the younger Abel said.
C.B. Abel said law enforcement runs in his family.
"My dad, my brothers, my uncles, my grandpa," Abel said. "We've all been here since 1958, and we're still going. My son is here now."
His father, George Abel served MPD from 1968 to 1988.
"It was great to see him go on and do what police officers do, my grandson now," George Abel said. "My dad was an officer. My dad was named C.B."
Police work is an inherent love, George Abel said. "It's just that drive to get out there and help people."
