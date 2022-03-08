Abel honored as Patriot of the Year

The highest award available at the chapter level for Military Order of the Purple Heart was given to George Abel. Abel received the Patriot Of The Year Award from the Jack C. Montgomery Chapter 617 Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter, said Commander Don Nichols. Abel will be competing with other Purple Heart Members from around the State of Oklahoma for the Department of Oklahoma Patriot of the Year Award. Winning at the state level will mean he is competing for the national award.
Nichols said Abel was selected for his work in establishing the Purple Heart Program to recognize a Rookie of the Year program at the Muskogee Police Department. Abel is a retired police officer. His father was the first K-9 officer in Muskogee. His brother was a police officer and his son and grandson are officers.
